HYDERABAD: Organic is fast becoming a choice for enlightened Indians who are concerned about Healthy Living. In fact, eating organic and eating right is now becoming a growing need. Organic food refers to food items that are prepared according to the norms set by an organic certifying body. Thus, organic food production does not involve the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or preservatives that make it last longer. Furthermore, organic food is often sold locally, resulting in availability of fresh produce in the market, which usually does taste better than produce that has been frozen, shipped, and transported across long distances. Apart from directly influencing human health, organic farming also ensures a sustainable environment as organic farming reduces pollution.



In terms of nutrition too, organic food is better. ‘Organic food really has more nutrients, vitamins and mineral, including vitamin C, iron, and magnesium and phosphorous than conventional produced food. This is because in organic farming, great emphasis is on nourishing the soil which in turn gives healthy plants. Healthy plants give produce that is packed full of all the vitamins and minerals which give flavor and goodness to our food. The time allowed for the crops to grow by not using chemical fertilizers is the final key elements making it possible for organic crops to have much higher nutrition levels.



Organic Farming adopts eco-friendly methods as the crops are cultivated using chemical-free green manures. Even the organically reared animals that produce milk, meat and eggs are fed with 100 percent natural food and maintained in a complete natural ambience. This helps maintain ecological balance and doesn’t pollute the environment.There are times when one must look at the wider picture. And when it comes to food, organic is the healthier way out as the benefits far outweigh the extra amount you spend on them. So lead a healthy living and give your health a boost and while you’re at it earn some good deed points from Mother Earth too.

By N Balasubramanian, CEO, Sresta Natural Bio Products (24 Mantra Organics)