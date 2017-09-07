HYDERABAD: The city is gearing up to host Hyderabad’s fashion & beauty circuit - Trends Miss Hyderabad 2017 by Kalamandir. The beauty pageant will set the ball rolling in search of the young women who is a perfect blend of poise, personality, intelligence, beauty and charisma on September 9, with the preliminary auditions. The grand finale on September 24 will bring Hyderabad’s charming young women into limelight.The pageant which has launched many prominent faces like Ritu Varma, Tejaswi Madiwada, Kruthika Singh Rathore, Dharmika Rao, Apoorva Srinivasan, Sowmya Sukumar, Anushka Shah and many more who have carved a niche for themselves in the fashion and film industry, is an ideal launch pad for young women into the world of glamour and fashion.



The organisers say that the 15-day event which grooms and unearths the talent of the beauties, prepares them to face the challenges and come out with flying colours. After the prelim auditions on Saturday, experts from various fields like fashion designing, health & fitness, beauty and make-over, styling, personality development, Choreography etc., provide each participant an opportunity to express herself, explore her inner talents and fine-tune them to gain a head start in the world of fashion.



The grand finale scheduled on September 24 will be witnessed by who’s who of the fashion and glamour world. Says Srinivas Gunishetty, Founder and CEO, Page3 Entertainments, “We are looking for young women who are go-getters, who are confident, intelligent and can use their personality to create a difference. The winner will also get an “auto entry to the top five of Femina Miss India 2018 Hyderabad auditions”.



Kruthika Singh Rathore said, “It has also helped me in my career by giving me the right exposure during their grooming sessions. Recently I have bagged a Telugu daily soap called Ok Jaanu. It was a wonderful experience and I will always cherish it.”While the prelims audition is on September 9 at Air Cube, the main audition is on September 10 at the same venue. The finalist will be unveiled on September 11 and the gran finale is on September 24.