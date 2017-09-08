HYDERABAD: The High Court, which had earlier stayed the selection and appointment to the post of chairman of Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, on Thursday stayed the appointment of members to the commission.Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed this interim order on a petition filed by Nara Nageswara Rao who sought quashing of the order of the government appointing six members to the commission _ Shobha Rani, Revathi Devi, Ramaleela, Jayasri, Srinivasulu and Archana Rao.

While staying the selection and appointment to the chairman’s post, the court had earlier directed the state government to place all the files pertaining to the proposed appointment of Ravi Kumar as chairman of the commission.On Thursday, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the appointment of six members was made in violation of the prescribed procedure. As per the rules, only those who rendered service for protection of child rights should be considered for appointment as members of the commission. After hearing the case, the judge stayed the appointments and issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case.

HC allows Genco to hold union election today

The High Court on Thursday permitted conduct of elections, scheduled to be held on Friday, to the union to represent the state power utilities in Telangana. The court, however, made it clear that the election results shall not be announced until further orders. Justice M Seetharama Murthy passed this order on a petition filed by the management of Genco seeking suspension of the stay orders given by a lower court.

Earlier, the Telangana State Electricity Employees’ Union had approached the city civil court, urging it to restrain the Genco, Transco and two Discoms of Telangana from conducting secret ballot election on September 8 for identifying the majority trade union. The lower court stayed the election. Aggrieved, the Genco management moved the High Court. After hearing the case, the judge stayed the lower court’s order and ordered that the election process may go on but the results are not to be announced until further orders.