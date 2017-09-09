HYDERABAD: Police have detained three persons here on suspicion of links with the terror group Islamic State (IS), informed sources said.

The suspects, including two minors, were picked up from Toli Chowki area in the city and were being questioned about their alleged links with the IS.

They were also being questioned about their alleged involvement in a terror plot in Uttar Pradesh.

Police officials including those from Uttar Pradesh were questioning them at an undisclosed location, according to sources.

In June this year, police had arrested a 22-year-old IS sympathizer, who embraced Islam three years ago, for allegedly plotting subversive activities.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested seven youths for alleged links with the IS.