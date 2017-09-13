HYDERABAD: Got educated at: Gorkey Public School, Khammam and SN Murthy Polytechnic, Khammam. Then at St Mary’s College at Deshmukhi, Hyderabad

Passion: Clothing and styling. I love branded clothes so much that even when I could not afford, I would beg my friend’s brother, who lived in the UK, to get clothes from abroad. 40 kg is the baggage limit when you fly and I would ask him to get that much and sell it to friends in the city. It turned out lucrative and I even set up four stores in the city and earned `3 lakh a month, until of course my partner duped me in 2014. Then I started working with Amazon for a few years.

The Radio Stint: Like all youngsters who are always hunting for some quick bucks, I started working part-time for RadioJosh online radio, especially after my clothing business sank. And I was travelling to Vijayawada on work the radio promo talked about RJ Hunt. I had to impress the jury by proposing to a girl and making the girl agree to it. I sang the song Nanna Nanne choostu from Gharshana. Needless to say, the girl said yes, jocularly of course. Before I realised, I was hosting the weekday 5 pm – 9 pm slot on radio in Vijayawada. I moved to Hyderabad a couple of years ago.



How would you introduce yourself to girls:

Iz it ah bird. Iz it ah plane.

Iz it ah superman!

Itz even better than that !!

“ Its s@m “ !!!

A dude whose life is like an Indian blockbuster filled with songs, masala, action, comedy, drama,romance, tragedy and suspense “ I’m sorta...

Slightly expressed introvert, mildly expressed intuitive, moderately expressed feeling, slightly expressed judging personality.. What did you understand ????? lemme know on dis no called : 9000****** and d@t’s me” :)



Current gig: Hi Hyderabad, Monday to Saturday, 7 am to 11 am on Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM Hyderabad. I also host shows for corporate meetings, product launches etc.

Craziest fans: A male listener in Vijayawada would send me everything I would wish for. If I said I felt like eating jackfruit that day in my show, I would find it at the reception from him. If I said I was missing a perfume, the listener would have gift-wrapped it and send it to the studio. One day, he invited me home for dinner and offered to host me forever in his home. He even said he was ready to pay me if I chose to stay with him. After that, I blocked him. My other fans are two sisters Srikari and Shankari from Gudivada who call me every day at 8 am to quickly check how I am doing. They do it even today, long after I left Vijayawada.

Your biggest secret: I quit something and it’s not smoking! Go figure that out for yourself.



Your little love story: She and I studied in the same school and we met after 14 years. It was almost like we had a vanvas. We had our moments, but things did not work out. She got married on December 18, 2016, and my birthday is on December 22. That was the worst birthday gift I ever got. But then I can say that she is irreplaceable. By the way my biggest indulgence for her was a Salvatore Ferragamo worth 40K.

Most embarrassing incident of your life

I always forget latching doors and my door is often left open in my house at Malaysian Township. That day I was in the bath and came out naked and as the door was open, the Amazon delivery guy has just about entered my house. He had caught me naked from behind when he uttered a sheepish ‘sorry sir,’ I was caught off guard and turned around to give him a Full Monty. I am sure he was as embarrassed as I was.

Your hangout:

I eat at the chai bandis at Madhapur behind The Westin. My other place is my friend’s place at Kompally. Friends, coffee, conversations and hookah all come together there.

What’s on your mind right now and what do you propose to do about it:

The rock song Teliseney neevani song from the movie Arjun Reddy and I want to watch the movie once againYour mantra in life Be Better Than Yesterday

Take Three

Three hashtags that define you: #Sarcastic #Honest #Ambitious

Three things you think you should not have done so far? BTech. BTech. Btech

Three things you think Indians should inculcate in them: 1. Please leave free left free. 2. Don’t honk for more than 12 times a day. 3. Install a dustbin in every car. The road is not your dustbin

Three truths about you:

1. I have no regrets in life

2. I have tried out everything I wanted to

3. I never lie

Three things in your bag?

1. Powerbank 2. Deospray 3. Mouth freshener. Actually more things such as moisturiser, facewash, beard wax, charger and car keys

Three websites you visit regularly

ChaiBisket, Zomato and PornHub

Three people you follow on social media:

Writer Paulo Coelho, politician Shashi Tharoor and public speaker Tim Ferris