HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police Wednesday claimed to have cracked the murder of missing teenager Chandini Jain. The class 12 student of Silver Oaks was indeed murdered in a pre-meditated manner by a close friend, also 17 years old, with whom she had been in a relationship, police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said.

Chandini Jain’s decomposed body was found on the outskirts of Ameenpur village in Sangareddy district on Tuesday night after she had been reported missing on Saturday evening.

The murder was the outcome of a relationship gone wrong, Shandilya said.

The juvenile accused, a resident of Miyapur, used to be Chandini’s classmate at Silver Oaks school in Bachupally and left to join a junior college in Kompally after class 10, while the girl continued her education in the same school.

The juvenile accused suspected that she had grown closer to two other boys and wanted to break up. But she insisted on continuing the relationship. On Saturday, he asked to meet her, ostensibly to sort out the differences.

On Saturday, the day Chandini Jain went missing, they met up at the Deepthisri Nagar crossroads and took an auto to Mahdavpuri Hills on the outskirts of Ameenpur village. In the auto, the juvenile accused covered his face with a scarf, probably to conceal his identity from the auto driver, Shandilya said.

He took her to an isolated spot and a heated argument broke out between the two regarding the relationship. Shandilya said, “She slapped him and threatened to commit suicide. The agitated JCL (juvenile in conflict with the law) pushed her down, gave her fist blows and then throttled her to death. Later he dragged the dead body to a cliff and pushed it over. On the way back he threw the cell phone of the deceased into a pond."

On Sunday, Chandini Jain’s sister lodged a missing person complaint with the Miyapur police. A case of kidnap was registered and an investigation was taken up.

"Police formed search teams to locate the girl and secured information about the presence of all her friends, classmates, schoolmates and relatives. The teams also visited various locations and collected mobile, social media and other data," said commissioner Shandilya.

It was on Tuesday night that police received information about the body of a female at an isolated place on the outskirts of Ameenpur village.

During investigation, CCTV footage revealed that a man had arrived at the place along with the deceased in an autorickshaw. Later the person was identified as a former classmate of deceased.