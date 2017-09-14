HYDERABAD: Miffed at the government for allotting 10 acres of land for construction of Rachakonda Commissionerate headquarters on the Victoria Memorial Home premises in Saroornagar, civil society members under the umbrella of VM Home Orphan Students’ Lands Protection Committee organised a seminar here on Wednesday to pressure the government to roll back its decision.



The home currently houses 335 orphans and single parent children. “The 74 acres land was to be used for orphans but now it is to be handed over for a police station. This is beating the original purpose of using the land for educational purpose. Already a part of the land was given to Rythu Bazaar,” said educationist Chukka Ramaiah, who is also the president of the committee.