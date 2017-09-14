HYDERABAD: Investigating into the murder of 17-year-old Chandini Jain, the Cyberabad police found out that one of the students, who is active on social networking sites, has created around 40 pages on facebook and added several students of his age group as its members. The victim was one of the members who participated in a get together called by the minor, and none of them knew each other.“The minor organised a three-day long get together by inviting 52 students including girls via his facebook page and collected `3,000 each from them towards organising expenses.

A total of `1.80 lakh was paid to a hotel in the city for accommodation of 52 students for three days. They were scheduled to meet up in a pub on the last day of the event,’’ Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said.According to the commissioner, it is disturbing to know how the school managements allowed minor students to conduct such events, or how parents gave students `3,000 each without any suspicion, or how the pub and hotel management allowed minors to stay in for three days and allowed them to consume liquor in pub.

“All these activities were violation of law and purely negligence of the parents,” he stated. According to him, hundreds of minors are addicted to mobile phones and browsing social networking sites that have led them to commit offences. The junvenile in conflict with law, who was arrested on Wednesday, took advantage of this get together in executing his plan.