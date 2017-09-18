Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC’s plan to construct 50 modern foot overbridges put on hold due to lack of funds

The GHMC's plan to construct over 50 modern foot overbridges in public-private partnership at busy traffic locations in the city has been put in cold storage due to paucity of funds.

Published: 18th September 2017 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2017 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of schoolchildren crossing a busy road | express photo

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s grandiose plan to construct over 50 modern foot overbridges (FoBs) in a public-private partnership at busy traffic locations in the city has been put in cold storage due to the paucity of funds.

FoBs have become essential for pedestrians to safely cross the roads where there is high-speed traffic.
Municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao had spoken a few months ago against the idea of allotting advertising space on the skywalk of FoBs and suggested that FoBs have very limited advertising space on the two columns of an FoB so that the aesthetic look of FoBs is not spoiled.
Moreover, he thought, citizens should not get the impression that FOBs are built with an eye on revenue and not out of concern for pedestrians.

Taking the cue, GHMC commissioner B Janardhan Reddy had asked bidders to adopt the approved model designs with the concepts of erecting the advertisement hoardings over two columns of FoB but the bidders said  the cost of construction as per the new designs would be substantially higher than that of the model given to them in the bid document.

Later, the GHMC studied some alternative ideas such as cantilever advertisement. Under this, private agencies, instead of advertising on the FoB skywalk, will be allowed to put up cantilever advertisement boards on either side of the footpaths within one kilometre of the FoB. But the advertisement wing of GHMC, in a letter, told the engineering wing that a petition seeking a ban on cause cantilever advertisements was before Supreme Court.  

Thus, with advertising on FoB skywalk ruled out, private agencies are no more interested in taking up FoBs’ construction in PPP mode as the expected revenue would not be worth the investment. Each FoB will cost `75 lakh to `90 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC FoBs KT Rama Rao B Janardhan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp