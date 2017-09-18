Site-specific action plan mooted to tackle flooding, water-logging issues in city

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of heavy rains lashing the city at regular intervals leading to inundation of houses in low-lying areas and water-logging of roads in various parts of the city, the Institution of Engineers (India), Telangana has suggested the need to identify areas and roads which are frequently flooded and formulate site-specific action plans for carrying out road profile correction, pumping measures, wherever needed, for implementation forthwith.

IEI (TS) secretary G Rameshwar Rao told Express that a brainstorming session on management of storm water in Greater Hyderabad was organised by IEI a few days ago in which water resources management experts from various universities, eminent engineers from irrigation and public health departments and GHMC took part and made recommendations for overcoming problems. The capacity of the existing storm water drains to carry rain water needs to be increased and nalas should be cleared of all encroachments and restored to their original width to allow free flow of rain water. Due to encroachment of water bodies’ full tank levels, the retention capacity of these water bodies has reduced drastically causing flooding, Rao said.

Action plan

As short-term measures, the IEI recommended provision of adequate ground water recharge pits, mechanised desilting of storm water drains for quick results and fencing of storm water drains with chain links to prevent dumping of solid wastes. As mid-term measure, it suggested that storm water be pumped out from water-logged roads and areas where flood water cannot flow by gravity. Vigorous monitoring to check violation of land use rules, putting a stop to regularisation of unauthorised constructions and adoption of a holistic approach to integrated storm water, waste water and solid waste management in the extended areas of the city GHMC some of the other suggestions.

For long term, IEI wants government to review and redesign storm water drainage network with changed rainfall pattern (intensity and duration), land use and to take remedial measures wherever required. The flood retention capacity of all existing water bodies should be restored.

A flood control authority, vested with legal powers, needs to be set up. Its responsibilities should include drafting and implementing risk mitigation measures, monitoring the maintenance of storm water drains, checking encroachment of water bodies, Rameshwar Rao said.