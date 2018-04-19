HYDERABAD: Tension gripped Niloufer Hospital after a three-month-old infant’s family members alleged faulty blood transfusion. They alleged that the infant was transfused with O+ blood while the actual blood ground was A+’ve.

However,the hospital authorities said that blood grouping in neonates and infants up to six-months of age is not established due to poor expression of antigens and antibodies in the blood and the first choice will be O+ if a baby of this age group requires blood. Blood groups are determined based on the presence of antigens on red blood cells. The infant from Jiyaguda, was admitted at the hospital on Friday as he was suffering from gastroenteritis klebseilla sepsis with disseminated intravascular congestion (DIC).

As part of treatment, blood was transfused to the infant. Superintendent of the hospital Dr Murali Krishna stated that when first samples from the infant was tested, results stated the blood group was O+. “Transfusion was taken up on Sunday and no reactions were reported then.

When they required the second transfusion, the blood group was reported as A+ due to the antigen expression. The baby is under treatment and vitals are stable,” said Dr Murali Krishna. However, the infant’s father M Mahesh has lodged a complaint with the police. “A case under IPC Section 336 has been registered against the doctor and lab technician,” said Nampally Police.