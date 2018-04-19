HYDERABAD: A senior assistant working in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at Serilingampally was caught red-handed by the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau while taking the bribe on Wednesday.

P Laxman Rao, who works as a senior assistant at circle - 20 at Serilingampally in the west zone has demanded Rs 20,000 from V Ranveer Bhupal, a bill collector working at Nizamabad municipal corporation.

Laxman Rao demanded the bribe to issue the last pay certificate to Ranveer Bhupal to send to Nizamabad and also for clearing his salary arrears.

Ranveer Bhupal had approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the senior assistant for demanding him the bribe.

"At around 12 pm on Wednesday, the sleuths caught Laxman Rao red-handed while accepting the bribe. Fingers of the accused official's hands answered positively during the chemical test and the bribe amount was recovered from his desk. The accused officer is being arrested and produced before the Principal Special Court for ACB cases at Hyderabad," said ACB DSP M Ramana Kumar in a note.