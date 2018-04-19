CPI(M) leaders taking part in the 22nd All India Congress meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday (right) VS Achuthanandan and N Shankaraiah being felicitated by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for their contribution in shaping the CPI (M) over the years at RTC Kalyana Mandapam | EXPRESS

HYDERABAD: They have seen the CPI (M) being borne in 1964, expanding in several parts of the country, peaking to form governments in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala and now on a decline with shrinking voter base. But party’s nonagenarian leadership has not given up hope and feel there is a continuous struggle and soon CPI (M) will overcome all shortcomings to proceed on a new journey.

At the party’s 22nd Congress in attendance are 96-year-old comrade N Shankaraiah and 94-year-old comrade V S Achuthanandan, both of whom were member of the CPI (M) first central committee in 1964. They were felicitated by the party for their contribution in shaping the CPI (M) over years.

The CPI (M) flag hoisting was done by 87-year-old Mallu Swarajyam, a revolutionary known for mobilising people against the Nizam’s and known for Telangana armed struggle. Three veteran leaders require support while walking due to old age but continue to have a fighter spirit. All were specially invited to party Congress and received an overwhelming welcome from the party cadre.

Appealing to youths to join communist force, Shankaraiah is not disappointed how the party he nurtured is faring in recent times. “The world is turbulent and there is continuous struggle. I hope we will be able to overcome all our shortcoming and proceed ahead,” Shankaraiah told Express.

On the dispute among top leadership in the party, he said that party Congress will solve all these problems. “To fight communal forces, we believe in the most democratic and secular government. I believe no force in world can stop socialism from being victorious in the country,” he added.

Swarajyam echoed similar view and said losing and winning an election is part of politics and should be taken in that stride. “This government (BJP) is neglecting the people and giving favours to Modi (Nirav), Mallaya (Vijay). Don’t see the numbers of our party cadre but the spirit and it reminds me of Veer Telangana struggle,” she said dressed in a red and white saree.

The octogenarian said the party should not ally with both the Congress and the BJP but other “good parties” who work for the betterment of people. “We (party) have not lost our spirits. Losing and victory is part of the politics and we will be emerging victorious,” she signs off.