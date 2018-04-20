HYDERABAD: In a major embarrassment to the State Fire Services department during the Fire Services Week, an on-duty firefighter was allegedly found consuming alcohol. The photographs were widely circulated over social media. However, the department said the photographs are either morphed or old.

The person in the picture has been identified as Phool Singh, a leading fireman, by the Station Fire Officer (SFO) of the Musheerabad fire station. The undated set of ten pictures doing the rounds on social media show the firefighter allegedly consuming alcohol while watching television in the resting room of the station. He was dressed in a vest and uniform shorts.

Sources told Express that he has been in service for over two decades and was, earlier, involved in a disciplinary action after his team was held responsible for the loss of fire equipment from the Secunderabad Fire Station.