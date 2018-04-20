HYDERABAD : Every third Sunday of the month, the Geeta Bhavan in Secunderabad, opposite Anjali Theatre near Patny, comes to life as it turns into a veritable chanting ground. Over 100 Bhagawath Geetha practitioners – who read aloud the holy book and also practice its principles in life – gather at 9 am to chant all the 701 slokas with devotion. The building dedicated to Geeta has been constructed in 1972 with the sole purpose of spreading its principles.

Amba Das, a businessman in the city who currently looks after the day-to-day operations of Geeta Bhavan says, “Every day also we teach slokas and chanting to those who are interested for free from 8 am to 11:30 am. It is a great opportunity especially for school students who are enjoying their vacations now, to come and learn slokas from us.

The Geeta’s teachings are known to improve concentration, memory, patience, wisdom and other virtues that help us get ahead in life. People from all walks of life, age groups and economic background join us.” On April 22, there will be (Sampoorna Paaraayanam) in their premises, he informs. Details: 7330923599 and 09290444203 .