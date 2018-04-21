HYDERABAD: Police probing the drowning death of a 13-year-old Hemanth at an apartment swimming pool in Sanathnagar has stated that there were about 50 others including several adults were swimming in the pool and also three private coaches who were supervising them, when the boy slowly drowned.

However, none of them noticed the boy drowning and he was only seen by a female resident of the apartment who then raised alarm.

It has also come to light that Hemanth’s name was entered in the apartment’s entry registry as the brother of Akhilesh, living in the apartment. Ravi, the security supervisor said, “The security guards did not stop Hemanth, as Akhilesh told them that the former is his brother. It is difficult to remember the children, as there are hundreds here. They came at 4.30 pm and the incident happened at 4.50 pm.” Parents of both the boys have told police that they were unaware of boys going for a swim.