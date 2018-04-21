HYDERABAD: Goa police on Friday nabbed a 60-year-old man from city on charges of supplying girls to a woman in Goa. The man, identified as Takariya, was arrested from the city by Vasco police from Goa, for allegedly arranging girls for a 65-year old woman in Vasco, named Venus Habib, who was recently arrested by the police for kidnapping, abusing and causing injuries to eight minor girls, who were rescued from her flat in Vasco.

When contacted, Vasco Sub-Divisional Police Officer(SDPO), Sunita Sawant, said that the 60-year-old man was arrested on Friday from Hyderabad. He was produced before First Class Judicial Magistrate and was remanded to seven days of police custody.

The man was accused of arranging minor girls for Habib and cases against him have been booked under sections 363(kidnapping), 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 325(voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and under Section 23 of Juvenile Justice Act(cruelty to juvenile or child) and Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act dealing with child abuse and trafficking, police said.

When contacted, Shivampet police of Medak district police said that the Goa police officials came with an FIR naming the 60-year-old man arrested by Vasco police, identifying him as a resident of Chandi village in Shivampet mandal of Medak district. When Shivampet police went to the accused’s house in the village, they could not find him there. Following this, the police traced coordinates of the his mobile phone which pointed towards an address in Hyderabad, after which the accused was arrested.

As per reports, the accused woman, Venus Habib had told the police that the eight girls rescued from her flat were ‘adopted’ by her when they were infants. On Friday, Vasco police inspector, Nolasco Raposo, speaking to media in Goa said that investigation is in progress as to where the accused man from TS has procured infants from, which were supplied to main accused, Venus Habib.

It may be mentioned here that Habib had contested as an independent candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from south Goa constituency.