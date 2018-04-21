HYDERABAD: A 22 year-old woman and her childhood friend, a 25-year-old B Tech student, were found dead under suspicious circumstances at the woman’s residence in Khairatabad on Friday.

The deceased were identified as A Varsha Sri, a resident of Khairatabad and her friend P Maheswar Reddy, a student of Raja Mahendra Engineering College in Ibrahimpatnam. He was a resident of Saroornagar.

Sub-inspector M Lakshminarayana said that the deceased were childhood friends. They studied in Viswa Shanti Public school in Vuyyuru of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

At around 2 pm, Maheswar came to Varsha Sri’s residence where she was there with her grandmother. Her parents & brother Suman went to attend a marriage in Nallakunta.

“The neighbours heard heated arguments between Varsha Sri and Maheswar Reddy while grandmother Shankaramma was sleeping in another bedroom. Minutes after arguments took place, Varsha Sri called her brother Suman and cried over phone. Suspecting that something was wrong, Suman rushed to his house.

He saw that Maheswar was hanging from the ceiling in a bedroom and Varsha, who had received serious head injury, was hanging from the window grills by lying on the bed,’’ said the sub inspector.

Police suspect that the duo might have entered into an altercation during which the youth killed the woman. Then he might have hanged himself. A suspicious death case under section 174 CrPC was registered.