HYDERABAD: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Friday announced increase in frequency and speed of metro rail services which would come into effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday.

After checking the functioning of Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Ram Kripal cleared the new signalling system, thus paving the way for the frequency of Metro rail services.

''Happy to announce CMRS has cleared the new signalling system and Hyderabad Metro will now run trains every seven minutes during peak hours and every eight minutes during non-peak on Miyapur-Ameerpet- Nagole stretche from 6 am tomorrow.'' MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted.

Trains will run every 7 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am) and (5 pm to 8 pm) and every 8 minutes during non-peak hours on both Red (Miyapur-Ameerpet) and Blue (Nagole-Ameerpet) lines.

The Red and Blue line trains at Ameerpet Metro station will be synchronised to enable smooth and efficient passenger transfer.

"This augurs well for Metro Rail commuters and the frequency will be further increased as per demand in future, '' Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy said.

"We are committed to providing best in Metro rail services to the citizens of Hyderabad and this is a step in that direction. I thank team LTMRHL and its partners, who have worked incessantly to make this happen," LTMRHL managing director and CEO KVB Reddy stated.

About 50,000 passengers are travelling in Metro trains on a daily basis. Once the operations on Ameerpet-Hitec City route commence which is expected from October this year, the patronage will increase substantially. Ameerpet- LB Nagar route would be completed by August this year, he added.

With increased frequency and speed the running time between

# Nagole-Secunderabad will be 16 minutes

# Nagole-Ameerpet will be 32 minutes

# Nagole-Miyapur 55 minutes