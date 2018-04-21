Motorists have a tough time driving on roads due to a screen of dust near Khajaguda crossroads in Hyderabad on Friday | r satish babu

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no stopping to the rising mercury levels in Hyderabad as parts of city were scorched with maximum temperatures getting recorded above 42 degree Celsius. The highest temperature recorded in the city was 42.7 degree Celsius at Madhapur.

Temperatures above 42 degree Celsius were recorded in Kukatpally, Patancheru, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda and Musheerabad. In most parts of the city the maximum temperatures were recorded between 40-41 degree Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad officials said that the maximum temperatures in the city will be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal for the next couple of days, due to low moisture levels and Northwesterly winds prevailing over the state.

Some private weather websites like worldweathertoday.info and eldoradocountyweather.com, which gave list of the top-10 hottest places in the world in the past 24 hours on Friday, listed Adilabad and Nizamabad at the 9th and 10th spots, with 43.5 degree Celsius and 43.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Of the rest eight spots, seven were occupied by places from Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with the top spot occupied by Chandrapur in Maharashtra with 45.9 degree Celsius.

When contacted and asked if the claim that Adilabad and Nizamabad could get listed among the top ten hottest places in the world in a span of 24 hours, Dr KJ Ramesh, Director General of IMD said that usually during this period of the year, hottest temperatures in the world, in a span of 24 hours, are recorded from India & parts of Southeast Asia. Another popular private weather website, skymetweather.com included Adilabad in the list of top ten hottest places in India on Friday, at 43.5 degree Celsius at the seventh spot. As per weather data recorded by the IMD, maximum temperature recorded in the Adilabad as well as Nizamabad on Friday, was 43.4 degree Celsius, which are highest in the state. For Nizamabad, it was 2.5 degree Celsius above normal.

However, when weather data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest temperature recorded in the state on Friday goes a notch above at a whopping 44.3 degree Celsius, recorded in Dandepalle, Macherial district, that is part of erstwhile Adilabad district. Temperatures above 44 degree Celsius were also recorded at five other places in the state, three in Jagitial and one each in Asifabad & Bhupalpally district.