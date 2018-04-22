HYDERABAD: Even as warring factions in the CPM reached a consensus over the political line, differences seem to still persist.

A day after the 22nd party congress brought in amendments in the draft resolution favouring the Sitaram Yechury line, politburo member Brinda Karat - who is in the Prakash Karat camp - said the party is yet to accept the minority line.

CPI(M) member Brinda Karat at the press conference in Hyderabad | Sayantan Ghosh

She also indicated against any possible understanding with the Congress, unlike the 2016 polls. Addressing the media at a regular press briefing, Brinda, however, went on immediate damage-control mode saying both the majority and minority political lines were neither accepted nor rejected. "We have taken a collective and unanimous decision to redraft the resolution," she said. To another question, she said the resolution clearly states on what grounds there can be an understanding with the Congress. Rejecting a Left-Congress understanding in West Bengal, she said such a question need not arise at all.

Later, politburo member Mohammed Salim - a member of the Yechury faction - said decisions related to an electoral understanding are taken only at the time of polls, thereby refuting Brinda's argument. He also rejected the argument that no major changes were made in the resolution. If there were no changes, then why was it redrafted, he asked.

Earlier in the morning, general secretary Yechury said the changes in the political resolution need not be seen in terms of a victory or defeat. Changes were brought in as part of a common decision in the party, he added.