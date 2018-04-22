HYDERABAD: As many as 10 flyovers in different parts of the city which became jaded and weary over the years would soon get a facelift on the lines of Delhi flyovers.

The beautification project of flyovers comprises LED illumination, greenery, grills used to lock the area and using anti-carbonation paint on the walls and underneath of the walls to give it a better and pleasing look.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority will spruce up eight and two flyovers respectively. Work on Punjagutta, Greenlands, Begumpet, Masab Tank, Basheerbagh, Telugu Thalli, Harihara Kala Bhavan and CTO flyovers will be taken up by GHMC and Hitech city and Gachibowli flyovers will be taken up by HMDA. The works have started and would be completed by May this year, said an official.

Along with illumination, the dividers below the flyover will have decorative plants. The works are under progress and once the work is completed the place will become a the landmark attraction spots.

The decision to give flyovers a facelift was taken after GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar visited New Delhi recently, where they have observed that the flyovers have been beautified with hanging gardens, colourful LED lighting, attractive colour paintings and have decided to take up the beautification of jaded flyovers in the city on the lines of Delhi and instructed the GHMC Commissioner and HMDA to proceed with the works.

Based on the directions, GHMC Biodiversity, Electrical and Engineering wings initiated the process and prepared an action plan for the said 10 flyovers in the city.