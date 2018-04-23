HYDERABAD: Family members of a woman who allegedly killed herself, blame GVK-EMRI 108 emergency staff for purportedly pronouncing her dead when she was still alive.

Upon discovering the body, the victim's brother called the 108 emergency staff, who decided to shift the body to the mortuary. While they were shifting, family members noticed a slight movement in the fingers of her hand and leg. A detour was taken to a corporate hospital where she was declared brought-dead by doctors.

Twenty-two-year-old Varsha Sri and her friend P Maheswar Reddy (25), a B Tech student were found hanging at Varsha's residence in Khairatabad under Saifabad police limits. When the incident took place, Varsha Sri's family members had gone to Nallakunta to attend a relative's marriage function and the grand-mother Shankaramma was in her room.

After both of them were declared dead by the emergency staff members, the family members kept the bodies on the bed and waited for the police to arrive. Later, when the bodies were being shifted to mortuary by ambulance, the family members allegedly noticed that Varsha Sri's fingers in her hand and legs were slightly moving.

"Immediately, we shifted Varsha to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The doctors informed us that if we had brought here to hospital a little early, we could have saved her life. We find fault with the 108 emergency staff for declaring death of Varsha Sri,'' Suman said.

When contacted 108 medical emergency, chief operating officer, P Brahmananda Rao, told Express, "This issue did not come to my notice. If such a thing happened, we will conduct an inquiry. Our staff is strictly instructed not to declare deaths, only qualified doctors can declare death," said P Brahmnanda Rao, chief operating officer, GVK-EMRI 108.

The Investigation Officer (IO) and Sub Inspector M Lakshminaryana of Saifabad police station said that they are still awaiting postmortem examination report for taking further action. The aggrieved family, yet to come out of trauma, have not approached police with any complaint against the medical staff for their alleged negligence.

It was revealed that Maheswar Reddy, who was known to Varsha Sri since their childhood, came to Varsha Sri's residence bringing a liquor bottle and sweet box. After consumed liquor, Maheswar Reddy might have been arguments with Varsha who called her brother Suman. Before arriving Suman to his residence, Varsha Sri and Maheswar Reddy were found hanging to ceiling.

Quote

I came home and noticed my sister was lying on the bed hanging to window grills while Maheswar Reddy was hanging in another room. We made call to 108 medical emergency staff who arrived home and declared both dead'

Suman, Varsha Shri's brother