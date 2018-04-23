HYDERABAD: The Financial District in Nanakramguda might be a sign of good economic fortunes of Hyderabad but environment takes a beating even here like in any other part of the city. A a lake known as Ranglal Kunta, located right next to the huge WaveRock IT park, is dying a slow death, due to 24X7 discharge of sewage into it.

When Express visited Ranglal Kunta, it was observed that two big cement pipelines, with diameter of about one meter each, were draining sewage continuously into a natural drainage channel that connects to the lake, a violation as per the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Also, one pipe was seen jutting out of the WaveRock's compound, from which water was continuously flowing and getting mixed with the sewage from the two cement pipelines.

Water in the Ranglal Kunta is visibly polluted due to the sewage inflows. The water is dark black in colour and raises a terrible stench. As per data available with HMDA, preliminary notification recognizing Ranglal Kunta lake was released in 2014 and final notification is yet to be released. As per the draft copy of lake's survey done by HMDA, Full Tank Level(FTL), the lake's water spread area is 1.83 acres. Its water level is 96 meters, whereas the full tank level is 100 meters and the full tank parameter is 514.11 meters.

Construction debris, boulders dumped

Not just discharge of sewage but construction debris is being dumped on the shores of the lake by miscreants in violation of Construction and Demolition Waste Rules, 2016. Also, with various construction projects being taken up in Nanakramguda, boulders excavated from construction sites are also being dumped on the lake's shore, eating away a portion of the lake itself.

There are three boards erected surrounding the lake, including one of a well-known real estate developer, claiming the land as their own. While the developer and one claimant of the land could not be contacted, one other claimant said he had no idea regarding the lake and that the land is under dispute.

Once a lake teeming with life

"Back in the days, before these big companies came in, the lake used to be a source of irrigation for nearby farms," says senior citizen K Venkatramulu, who has been living in the area. "People used to buy fish seeds and release them in the lake which used to see good fishing activity. People used to take bath in the lake. Now the lake is rendered useless with sewage mixing in it," he added.