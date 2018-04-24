HYDERABAD:Jeep. The iconic brand has enthralled many over the past seven decades. It was the turn of Hyderabadis to experience a true 4X4 vehicle from the driver's seat. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India, parent of the Jeep brand, had organised 'Camp Jeep', an off-road experience drive for the first time in the city on April 21, 22 near Novotel.

The 30-minute off-road experience track near Novotel Hyderabad Airport comprised undulating surfaces, grassy terrain with rocks and mud, slopes with a steep descent, slippery ruts, side inclines, crater-filled stretches, and more. The Jeep dispatched them all with ease.

During one such sharp descent, which was almost like going down a cliff, I wondered if the Jeep would topple. Thankfully, it didn't, courtesy its Hill Descent feature that controlled the braking without manual intervention.

And despite its huge size, the Grand Cherokee was nimble and handled even tight corners with ease. With the instructions of professional stunt driver Nitin from Event Solutions, Chandigarh, I managed to complete the track without breaking a sweat, both figuratively and literally!

