HYDERABAD:The most ominous question lurking in most minds related to art these days is – ‘is this really art?’ The postmodern era has fortunately opened innumerable outlets, both conceptually and mediumistic, that has given artists a huge spectrum of thought processes and tools to choose from. But, at the same time such liberal licenses has rendered many audiences skeptical about the efficacy of art. Its content and purpose are constantly refuted if not vocally, it’s certainly a mental state of the mind of any spectator. Therefore, a solution to such a discourse would be to read closely the intent of the artist and only then arrive at a consideration whether the object of art is a genuine expression or mere humbug.

Although to appreciate a work of art one can first begin with whether the content is personal or societal, existential or spiritual. For, art is one unhindered expression which shapes up the ‘being’ for the ‘self’ (and may be the being of other selves and that’s one major reason why there’s always an audience for art) and instill a sense of singularity in this multidimensional world. Therefore, the forthcoming exhibition of paintings by senior artist, Prabhu Harsoor, at the Telangana State Fine Art Gallery, offers the audience some content to gauge the geniuses of art.

A lecturer of art at Ravindra Kala Nikethan, College of Visual Art, Tumkur, Karnataka, Harsoor exhibited widely nationally and internationally. A recipient of the Camlin award, he travelled Europe for greater artistic experiences.

His creative statement declares: “I Cannot hide emotions and passion…I choose the 'Canvas' as my best friend to expel my emotions…”. A deeply sensitive person, Harsoor was constantly affected not just by the beauty around him but by societal injustices which moved him immensely. Therefore, as a creative person, he attempted to blend the two extreme factors of the good and the ugly in a narrative which resulted in the form of graphics: Strong lines with representational factors in the form of symbols adopted the local folk visual vocabulary, and a sombre colour palette has been his significant signature. Says the artist, “By creating crude lines … creating graphically zigzag lines I am trying to 'Dissolution' my passion and emotional flush on my white canvas. The lines, shapes objects, expressions and space, everything in my pictures is a process of my emotional 'dissolution'. This ‘dissolution’ gives a new force and new outlook' to my life’s journey.”

The coming exhibition is a consequential shift from his earlier narrative. His growth as a person and an artist opens to the world his learning process wherein the audience can clearly see the effect of knowledge and gradually the dawning of wisdom that leads him to gradually move towards a more abstract quality of art. Nevertheless, his abstraction is still rooted in a clear geometry and his emotional quotient absorbs far more aspects but chooses to see insignificant aspects of life. The ridge gourd to the beans, forms on his canvas, offers him the immense potential to explore the meaning of existence and leverage him from the mundane pettiness of life. The grid with scripts, self-styled monographs and drawings link him to his earlier practice of art. Simple, sombre colours restrict any dramatic development in the painting.

Although Prabhu Harssor’s paintings are the results of a deeply meditative mind, they address a futuristic approach to life which can rid the world of its pettiness and vulgarities.

The exhibition begins on April 27 and will be on till April 29