HYDERABAD:The entire world is going to observe World Malaria Day on April 25. But the historical Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology in Begumpet, where Sir Ronald Ross conducted ground breaking work into Malaria, may continue to lie in a state of neglect as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed Osmania University officials that they cannot hand over the piece of land near the institute for any developmental works.

Through his research work, Sir Ronald Ross discovered Malaria parasite and that female Anopheles Mosquito is carrier of the parasite. He won Nobel prize in Physiology in 1902 for his work on Malaria. To this day, the institute's building in Begumpet has copies of his graphic notes of the discovery which are displayed in a museum there along with his photos.

The institute is located just a few feet away from the old airport in Begumpet in Hyderabad. Only the building is transferred to the Osmania University. Around two-acres of land abuts the building. Director of the Institute Dr B Reddya Naik earlier said they requested Ministry of Civil Aviation to hand over the land so that developmental works can be taken up. From many years, professors, public who knows about the historic building urged the institute to be made functional again and developmental works to be taken up. It has been not been functioning from the past 18-years.

"Civil Aviation Ministry gave in writing that they cannot give the land. All these days we were hoping that we will get the land so that the building and monument can be developed and a contemporary research institute can be built. But, unfortunately, they have their own obligation," Dr Reddya Naik said, adding they received the reply around six-months ago.

Hyderabadis still unaware of the institute:

The Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology is tucked in a corner in Begumpet. But not too far away from landmarks such as Old Airport. To this day, scores of Hyderabadis remain unaware that an important research which is recorded is annals of medical history, was taken up at the building located in Begumpet. Barring Zoology and sciences professors from Osmania University and other institutes, and a few people, most of the public is not aware of significance of the place. Gates of the institute are opened only when someone visits there.

Khammam sees drop in malaria

Officials from the Health department are heaving sigh of relief as number of Malaria cases in high risk districts such as Khammam, has come down drastically in first four months of this year.Telangana Health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy said that a meeting will be held in May to chart action plan keep the disease under strict control in monsoons too when, usually, high number of cases are reported.

This year, from January to April 20, less number of Malaria cases are reported from high risk districts. For instance, while 240 cases were reported in Bhadradri Kothagudem in the corresponding months in 2017, 63 cases were recorded in 2018. Health minister said that they focused on prevention, diagnosis and treatment to bring down number of cases and deaths.

"Out teams have conducted awareness camps at ground level urging people not to allow stagnation of water, clear murky water, where disease causing mosquitoes breed. Kits were given to ASHA workers for immediate diagnosis of Malaria," Dr Laxma Reddy said to Express.

