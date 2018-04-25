HYDERABAD:A 41-year-old Pakistan national was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by a local court on Tuesday. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally court found him guilty of obtaining a fake passport from the city posing as a medical practioner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Crime Station(CCS), Avinash Mohanty said that on August 18, 2013, the accused Mohd Nazeer alias Hakem Mohammed Nazeer Inaqalabi, 41, of Pakistan was arrested by Nara police of Gujarat, from West Kachch-Bhuj in Gujarat for obtaining fake passport, an offence under Sec.3 and 6 Indian Passport Rule 13 and 14 of Foreigners Act.

"During his confession, he stated that earlier he was a resident of Barkas, Hyderabad as fake medical practitioner at Chandrayangutta and case was registered for the offence 420 (cheating) of the IPC and the case was transferred to SIT for further investigation. SIT brought him from Gujarat on Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant and remanded him judicial custody and filed the charge sheet in the year 2014,'' the DCP said.

The trial was conducted by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, and convicted in the case. The accused was found guilty of offence. Court sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of five years.