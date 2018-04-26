HYDERABAD:What did Indians search the most recently? With summer kicking in, online classified platform Quikr saw 75 percent increase in the searches for air coolers in the month of March as compared to February. With 65% increase in the number people opting to buy air coolers, this category is proving to be a boon this summer. As per QuikrBazaar data, air coolers are on par with air conditioners which saw 64% increase in March. Refrigerators ranked #3 with 28% increase in Indian consumers buying the product in March 2018.

Quikr said it noticed that such temperature and climatic changes impact their consumers’ buying behaviors as well. "We deep-dived to understand this trend in our verticals - QuikrBazaar and QuikrEasy. Ours is a platform with multitude of transactions and we know what people are searching for, in which cities, how many are looking to buy, sell or repair in these cities," the report read.

Consumers are more inclined to buy Split ACs and there is maximum demand for 1.5 ton ACs, said the report. Hyderabadis and Chennaites are the ones who are highly inclined towards air conditioners. March 2018 saw 64% increase in the number of air conditioners being sold in Hyderabad, the report stated. Interestingly the report noticed that there is good traction for air conditioners in Tier II cities. Lucknow saw 57% increase in ads posted to sell air conditioners and Vizag accounted for 100% people buying air conditioners, thus making it #1 tireII city in this category followed by Jaipur.

The other trend they noticed is that people are not ignoring their servicing needs for ACs! Hyderabad (30%) ranked as the highest contributor for QuikrEasy’s AC repair requests in March 2018. Delhi saw 57% increase in buying Refrigerators, Ahmedabad (50%) and Hyderabad (39%) stood next in line respectively

Many people don’t know they are doing a good deed when they buy pre-owned goods, the report said. A fascinating fact to note about buying pre-owned goods is that it helps save the environment. The survey to comprehend the certain factors that influence consumers’ buying behavior. This showed us that 69% of the respondents do not know that they save environment when they buy a pre-owned good.