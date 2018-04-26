HYDERABAD:The State government will soon be taking up multi-level car parking (MLP) complexes under public-private partnership. This was informed by Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, municipal administration after he met with several senior officers at the Metro Rail Bhavan.

It is likely that around 30 to 40 MLPs would be built in the city. He asked officers of different departments to come out with specific proposals about their requirements in the plots identified by them for MLP complexes.

He said that the Request for Proposal (RFP) for MLP complexes would be floated soon and HMRL would act as a coordinating agency for the project. He assured all the departments that the property and revenue of the MLP project would rest with the concerned government department/organisation. All the MLP lots would be part of the Integrated Smart Parking Management System of the Telangana police department, he added.

NVS Reddy, managing director of HMRL outlined the salient features and the advanced technologies to be used in the project.