Parking lots on private plots fail to take off

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though around 50,000 private vacant spaces were identified as potential parking lots under the ambitious open plot to parking lot scheme, land owners appear least interested in leasing out their land. The reason, may say, is the fear of not being able to generate enough revenue in the public-private partnership mode.

Police and GHMC officials identified 50,000 vacant lands measuring anywhere between 100-800 square yards. In January, GHMC invited applications from plot owners for the programme. However, the response has been nearly zero. Of the identified vacant lands, only one owner hailing from Yellareddyguda has come forward to utilise the scheme.

GHMC officials told Express that the single application was processed by the GHMC recently. The persons has been allowed to charge `10 for two-wheeler parking for two hours and `20 for four-wheelers for the same time period. Every additional hour, he can charge an extra `5. Sources told Express that most land owners felt the revenue model was not feasible.

“Most of these lands are not in the vicinity of busy areas, besides owners have to employ workers to maintain the parking lot and trade licences have to be renewed constantly. Most owners feel that a better option would be to construct a building for shops and offices that would fetch better returns on investments,” sources said. Officials said that despite lukewarm response, GHMC will continue the scheme and interested plot owners can approach GHMC.