Sound of the unborn

HYDERABAD:Having a life throbbing inside can be an entirely different experience. During the later months of pregnancy, the movements inside the womb can bring indescribable joy to parents.

Aiming to enhance the bonding between the foetus and its future family, Pregnitive Technologies, a city-based firm is launching 'Suno', a product that amplifies the heartbeat and other sounds from the womb.

"The product has zero radiation and emission, and does not use ultrasound technology. 'Suno' is a passive device that listens to the heartbeat and amplifies the sound," shares Durga Prasad, co-founder of Pregnitive.

"There are no side-effects associated with the use of this product to the foetus," says Dr Anupama Hari, HoD of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gandhi Hospital. Her view was seconded by Dr Jayanthi Reddy, Founder of JJ Hospital in the city. Incidentally, both of them are on the Advisory Board of Pregnitive.

Founded by Pavan Kumar in January 2017, Pregnitive is also looking to introduce an interactive platform to provide personalised care for pregnant women, comprising natural-birth educators and doctors. "The aim is to reduce the prevalence of C-Section surgeries, which stand at a jaw-dropping 78 percent in Telangana," says Durga Prasad.

'Suno' is slated to be released this week with a tentative price tag of `2,000 per unit.