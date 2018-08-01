Music he wrote: Karnatik musician Prince Rama Varma conducts workshop

Aruna Chandaraju By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Workshops on Karnatik music by renowned musicians do not happen every day. So, when they do take place, these events become a valuable opportunity for music-lovers and students of all levels. Fellow musicians and other music teachers too generally attend such workshops.

Music colleges, as well as cultural organisations, invite well-known musicians and musicologists for this reason.

A regular visitor to Hyderabad and Saptaparni Cultural Centre, the eminent Karnatik musician Prince Rama Varma draws crowds whenever and wherever he holds a workshop or presents a concert.

Now music-lovers are in for a treat for Rama Varma is going to be both performing and teaching in his latest visit to Hyderabad. And the best news for music-lovers? Events of all three days are free and open to all! On August 11 and 12, there will be a morning workshop on Karnatik music at Saptaparni Cultural Centre.

Anyone who is above the age of 10, and has entered the varnam-learning stage of his/her music education is eligible to participate in the workshop.

However, one has to register beforehand. On August 15, there will be a concert at the same venue. Explains Rama: “This time it is a little more special because for one, It would be the tenth anniversary of my association with Saptaparni. Secondly, I would be 49 years old when I teach on August 11 and 12, and 50 for the concert on August 15!”

Giving a few more details, Rama Varma says: “What I teach largely depends on the level of the students, which keeps varying each time. I normally include songs which the students may not get from any other source than me......be it a rare composition by my guru Dr Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, or musician-composers I admire like M.D. Ramanathan, Prayaga Rangadasa, Mallekonda Ramadasa, Kaiwara Amara Nareyana aka Yogi Nareyana....and others."

"Since there is a concert immediately after the teaching session, I may probably teach some songs that the students would be able to sing along with me, during the concert. This always generates an enormous amount of positive energy, harmony, spirit of oneness and joy, as you would be able to see from the many videos of this kind on my Youtube channel, Musiquebox, which just crossed one crore views last week.”

Music lovers of the city will be looking forward to this event given that it will be valuable learning opportunity. Also, given that the experiences of earlier workshops by Rama Varma were educative and enriching and also because he is known as an outstanding teacher with a vast reserve of knowledge and a patient, open-minded attitude to students. Workshop timings: August 11, and 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Concert Timing: August 15 at 6 p.m.For registrations: 7981389167