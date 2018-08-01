Home Cities Hyderabad

Music he wrote: Karnatik musician Prince Rama Varma conducts workshop

A regular visitor to Hyderabad and Saptaparni Cultural Centre, the eminent Karnatik musician Prince Rama Varma draws crowds whenever and wherever he holds a workshop or presents a concert. 

Published: 01st August 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rama Varma conducting a session. (Photo | EPS)

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Workshops on Karnatik music by renowned musicians do not happen every day. So, when they do take place, these events become a valuable opportunity for music-lovers and students of all levels. Fellow musicians and other music teachers too generally attend such workshops.

Music colleges, as well as cultural organisations, invite well-known musicians and musicologists for this reason.

A regular visitor to Hyderabad and Saptaparni Cultural Centre, the eminent Karnatik musician Prince Rama Varma draws crowds whenever and wherever he holds a workshop or presents a concert. 

Now music-lovers are in for a treat for Rama Varma is going to be both performing and teaching in his latest visit to Hyderabad. And the best news for music-lovers? Events of all three days are free and open to all! On August 11 and 12, there will be a morning workshop on Karnatik music at Saptaparni Cultural Centre.

Anyone who is above the age of 10, and has entered the varnam-learning stage of his/her music education is eligible to participate in the workshop.

However, one has to register beforehand. On August 15, there will be a concert at the same venue. Explains Rama: “This time it is a little more special because for one,  It would be the tenth anniversary of my association with Saptaparni. Secondly,  I would be 49 years old when I teach on August 11 and 12, and 50 for the concert on August 15!” 

Giving a few more details, Rama Varma says: “What I teach largely depends on the level of the students, which keeps varying each time. I normally include songs which the students may not get from any other source than me......be it a rare composition by my guru Dr Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, or musician-composers I admire like  M.D. Ramanathan, Prayaga Rangadasa, Mallekonda Ramadasa, Kaiwara Amara Nareyana aka Yogi Nareyana....and others."

"Since there is a concert immediately after the teaching session, I may probably teach some songs that the students would be able to sing along with me, during the concert. This always generates an enormous amount of positive energy, harmony, spirit of oneness and joy, as you would be able to see from the many videos of this kind on my Youtube channel, Musiquebox, which just crossed one crore views last week.”

Music lovers of the city will be looking forward to this event given that it will be valuable learning opportunity. Also, given that the experiences of earlier workshops by Rama Varma were educative and enriching and also because he is known as an outstanding teacher with a vast reserve of knowledge and a patient, open-minded attitude to students.  Workshop timings: August 11, and 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Concert Timing: August 15 at 6 p.m.For registrations: 7981389167

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnatik music Prince Rama Varma Saptaparni Cultural Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century