Home Cities Hyderabad

For now, sky is the roof for Keshav Nagar residents in Hyderabad

Though the revenue authorities have promised to relocate the slum dweller and provide them 2BHK houses, they say they have no hopes.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Gachibaowli’s Keshavnagar sit amid the rubble of what were once their homes on Tuesday. As many as 200 structures were removed. | (S Senbagapandiyan | EPS)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 60 families of Keshav Nagar slum nestled behind the high rises in Gachibowli spent their night under the bare sky, amid the rubble and debris of their own belongings, as they were rendered homeless after the recent demolition drive by the revenue department authorities on Tuesday.

The drive left these residents, most of whom were construction laborers, helpless as no alternate arrangement of relocation was immediately made available by the authorities.

“I spent the entire night by the roadside and spent every minute fearing for the safety of my daughters. We have lost everything and it will take some time for everything to sink in. Whatever money and gold we had saved and kept at our home has gone in the demolition,” lamented V Padma, who saw her 20 years old home razed to the ground.

The displaced citizens are also miffed with the authorities for using brute force against them. The residents alleged that they are being threatened by the police and revenue officials with lathis to vacate the place when they were protesting against the action at the Mandal Revenue Office at Serlingampally.

 Residents of Keshav Nagar stage protest holding BJP flags at Serilingampally in Hyderabad on Wednesday| Express

Moreover, even after 24 hours of the demolition drive, no alternate housing arrangements had been made for the affected.

M Rani, an aggrieved from the locality said, “Our houses were destroyed in a stroke, and now the revenue officials are asking us to remove our belongings from the place and demanding us to vacate the place. They have made promises that they will construct double bedroom homes for us instead, but we have no hope.”

However, the officials maintain that all necessary arrangements are in place and the drive will only yield good measure to the poor.

“We have arranged for the rehabilitation for 50 families in the Bombay house at Gopanpally. This two acres of land will be used for the construction of 2BHK flats for poor and will be allocated to those who lost their house in demolition. The necessary proposals have been sent to the district collector,” added Md Nayeemuddin, deputy tahsildar, Serilingampally Mandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keshav Nagar slum Gachibowli Mandal Revenue Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century