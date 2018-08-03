Induced early puberty can cause emotional trauma

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When hormone tablets or injections are administered at an inappropriate age to minor girls — who grow up in violent environment— to attain early puberty they undergo a lot of emotional trauma and do not understand how to handle puberty at an early age, say doctors. Specialist doctors who deal with hormonal problems among adolescents and children said that such children would not have a support system to explain the changes their body is going through.

Dr J Leenatha Reddy, paediatric endocrinologist, Rainbow Hospitals, said that when puberty is induced at an inappropriate age, their body matures faster than their thought process which can lead to emotional trauma as their understanding of the situation is different. When Rachakonda police conducted investigation after rescuing four minor girls from a brothel in Yadarigutta, a Rural Medical Practitioner in Kammagiri Narsimha confessed to police that he used to inject hormones to children brought by sex workers so that the children attain early puberty.

“If children from stable families attain early puberty or a little late, they will have a strong support system to take care of them. If puberty is induced in girls who are raised in violent environment, they will grow up with emotional issues,” said Dr Leenatha.

Doctors said that while they induce puberty by giving estrogen hormone, they take the decision in case of children who are not able to produce the hormone-which facilitates puberty- even after 13 or 14-years.

“We conduct thorough investigations and if we think it is appropriate to induce puberty, we do it gradually. It is a clear cut process which does not happen at snap of a finger,” Dr Leenatha said.

‘Checks to be conducted at Anuradha Nursing home’

Yadadri DMHO Dr Sambasiva Rao said that he would conduct checks at Anuradha Nursing Home where the RMP used to practise. While it is licenced medical practitioners who undergo academic and practical training to conduct deliveries, sterlisation surgeries, the RMP Narsimha confessed to police that he used to perform tubectomy and C-Section deliveries.