Men who had raped woman at theatre arrested

Two persons who had allegedly raped a 23-year-old widow in a movie theater at Bahadurpura on July 28, were arrested on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons who had allegedly raped a 23-year-old widow in a movie theatre at Bahadurpura on July 28, were arrested on Friday. One of the suspects who knew the victim in the past had taken the victim to the theatre, where he and his friend raped her, said police. The suspects have been identified as Mohd Zabiullah (22) and Mohd Khaja (24).

According to police, the victim hailing from Mahabubnagar district had lost her husband a year ago, after which she moved to the city in search of a job. She is residing at Hasthinapuram and is working as an Aaya at a private hospital.

A few months ago, she received a call from an unknown number. Though it was a wrong call, later the caller developed friendship with her. Since then, they continued their friendship over phone and would often meet.

On July 27, the accused Zabiullah called her and asked her to come to LB Nagar to meet him. From LB Nagar, he took her to a theatre at Bahadurpura on his scooter, where a telugu movie was playing with very less crowd in the theatre.

While she was watching the movie, he took her to the last row saying it would be more comfortable and then had intercourse with her forcefully.

The victim told police that Zabiullah gagged her mouth while having intercourse with her. Minutes after he left, his friend Khaja who was sitting in the front row, also came to the last row and had intercourse with her. However, when she regained strength and raised an alarm, they left her and fled from the theatre. She later approached Vanasthalipuram police station and lodged a complaint.

