Home Cities Hyderabad

City gears up for Bonalu festivities set to begin today

All the temples and their surroundings have been colourfully decorated, with special lighting and colourful arches.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

No stopping this man: A father takes a child to buy liquor during rush hour in Hyderabad on Saturday, as wine shops will be closed on Sunday and Monday in view of Bonalu festival | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the Mahankali temples in Hyderabad including Old City, barring Secunderabad, will celebrate Bonalu festival on a grand scale on Sunday and Monday. All the temples and their surroundings have been colourfully decorated, with special lighting and colourful arches. Bonalu is an important festival of Telangana region particularly in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The main festival will be held at the famous Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple and the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple, Hari Bowli in Shah Ali Banda, Gowlipura, Uppuguda, and several temples in the Old City. These temples have been decked up for the festival with special illumination buntings and festoons. Security has been beefed up at all the major Mahankali temples. 

The 11-day festival will conclude on Monday with oracle’s prediction, ie, Rangam at 11 am at Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribowli followed by a combined procession on a caparisoned elephant, carrying ‘Ghatams’ of the Goddess Mahankali. The procession will pass through the main thoroughfares of Shalibanda, Charminar and Nayapul.

Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram, Haribowli, Shalibanda, President, G.Niranjan said that after the Mahabhishekam at 6 am the temple will be opened for the devotees for darshan of Sri Mahankali Matha.  Ammavaari Shanti Kalyanam will be held at 7 p.m.Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav will present silk clothes to the deities on behalf of the State government. Ministers Nayini Narasimha Reddy, N Indrakaran Reddy. T Padma Rao, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and other eminent personalities will participate in the festival.

Places of the action
The main festival will be held at the famous Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple and the historic Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple, Hari Bowli in Shah Ali Banda, Gowlipura and several temples in the Old City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahankali temples Bonalu festivities Uttam Kumar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta