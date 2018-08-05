Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC zones and circles to be reorganised for efficient services

As Greater Hyderabad has 24 Assembly Constituencies in GHMC limits, it was decided to have one zone with a coterminous jurisdiction for every two Assembly Constituencies.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC building. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As against the proposed 10 Zones and 50 Circles under the reorganisation of GHMC, the State government has made certain changes by increasing the Zones to 12 and reducing the Circles to 48.  
As Greater Hyderabad has 24 Assembly Constituencies in GHMC limits, it was decided to have one zone with a coterminous jurisdiction for every two Assembly Constituencies and each zone will have four Circles. MAUD issued orders on Saturday according to in-principle approval for the reorganisation of Circle offices from 30 to 48 and Zonal Offices from six to 12 as against the earlier proposal to create 50 Circles and 10 new Zones.

This will enable the elected body representatives to work closely with the zonal team and it will yield better-coordinated development results. Each zone will have four circles thus a total of 48 circles would be in GHMC area. The GHMC has requested the State government to approve revised norms for staffing pattern consequent to the reorganisation of GHMC Circles and Zones, to accord sanction of 1,610 posts consequent to the reorganisation of circles and zones, sanctioning of additional expenditure of `1,46.86 crore per annum for additional posts.

The decision to reorganise the Circles and Zones of GHMC was taken to deliver quick, efficient and transparent services to citizens for a better standard of living. After discussions with the section heads norms proposed for the reorganisation of Circles and Zones have been worked out keeping in view of norms already approved for staffing pattern in 2013. As per the said norms, additional 1,610 posts are required and financial implications would be Rs 1,46.86 crores per annum and the above additional expenditure needs to be met from the funds of GHMC. The GHMC Standing Committee has also unanimously accorded approval on June 21 and recommended to the State  Government through the Corporation.

