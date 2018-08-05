K T Rama Rao launches EVDM’s wing for disaster management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching the GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management’s (EVDM) dedicated Disaster Response Force wing (DRF) with 120 staff, vehicles, equipments and other machinery, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said that keeping in mind the safety of Hyderabad, as many as 10 lakh surveillance cameras are planned across the city, of which four lakh have already been installed and the remaining six lakh would soon find their places. The residents’ welfare associations and the police department have extended complete support in taking up the works, Rao said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently released a report praising the State police force for its contribution in maintaining law and order in the city as well as the State, the minister stated, adding that the DRF will reach out to the people during emergency situations such as flash floods, heavy rains, building collapse, fire mishaps and any other emergency situations.

After Mumbai, Hyderabad is the second city in the country to have a dedicated DRF as well as an exclusive EVDM wing. The decision to set up the EVDM wing was taken after the incident in which eight construction workers died when an under-construction building collapsed at Nanakramguda, the minister said. However, there is a need to increase strength of DRF and set up more exclusive teams in various zones for immediate rescue operations during emergency situations, he added.

Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar welcomed the DRF force. Opining that the force would play an important role during emergency situations, he added that the introduction of DRF has added a new chapter to the city. EVDM director Vishwajeet Kampati explained the methods and functioning of the newly established wing. The teams would be available round-the-clock, he added. Khairatabad MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, GHMC mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, GHMC commissioner Janardhan Reddy, HMRL MD NVS Reddy were present at the launch.