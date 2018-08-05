Home Cities Hyderabad

K T Rama Rao launches EVDM’s wing for disaster management

The residents’ welfare associations and the police department have extended complete support in taking up the works, Rao said.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

K T Rama Rao (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching the GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management’s (EVDM) dedicated Disaster Response Force wing (DRF) with 120 staff, vehicles, equipments and other machinery, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said that keeping in mind the safety of Hyderabad, as many as 10 lakh surveillance cameras are planned across the city, of which four lakh have already been installed and the remaining six lakh would soon find their places. The residents’ welfare associations and the police department have extended complete support in taking up the works, Rao said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had recently released a report praising the State police force for its contribution in maintaining law and order in the city as well as the State, the minister stated, adding that the DRF will reach out to the people during emergency situations such as flash floods, heavy rains, building collapse, fire mishaps and any other emergency situations.

After Mumbai, Hyderabad is the second city in the country to have a dedicated DRF as well as an exclusive EVDM wing. The decision to set up the EVDM wing was taken after the incident in which eight construction workers died when an under-construction building collapsed at Nanakramguda, the minister said. However, there is a need to increase strength of DRF and set up more exclusive teams in various zones for immediate rescue operations  during emergency situations, he added.

Hyderabad city police commissioner Anjani Kumar welcomed the DRF force. Opining that the force would play an important role during emergency situations, he added that the introduction of DRF has added a new chapter to the city. EVDM director Vishwajeet Kampati explained the methods and functioning of the newly established wing. The teams would be available round-the-clock, he added. Khairatabad MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, GHMC mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, GHMC commissioner Janardhan Reddy, HMRL MD NVS Reddy were present at the launch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Disaster management GHMC Enforcement Vigilance K T Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta