Watchman held for abusing three-year-old

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaderghat police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old watchman for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old girl sexually. The victim suffered bleeding injuries at her private parts and was shifted to hospital. Inspector G Ramesh said that at around 12.30 PM on Saturday, the victim’s father went to school to pick up his children from school. While leaving for school, the father requested his friend and neighbour, a watchman, to take care of his three-year-old daughter.

Minutes after the father left, the accused assaulted the girl sexually and physically. “The neighbours noticed when the girl cried loudly due to injuries in her private parts,’’ said Ramesh. Based on a complaint lodged by father, the police registered a case under section 376 (rape) and POCSO ACT case on accused and arrested him. During the questioning, the accused confessed to committing the offence, the police said.