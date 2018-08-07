Home Cities Hyderabad

All main roads in Hyderabad to be swept by machines

The vehicles, on which the sweeping machines are mounted, are fitted with siren and indicating lamps. Besides, mechanised sweeping is cost-effective.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no more manual sweeping of main roads in the twin cities as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to go for mechanised sweeping by truck-mounted sweeping machines. Of the total 4,500 km of main roads in Greater Hyderabad, roads to a length of only  2,200 km are being swept by machines at present whereas roads for a length of 2,300 km are being manually swept. Soon, these roads will also be swept by machines.

The GHMC had ushered in mechanised sweeping a few years ago for faster and effective results, and also to save sweeping workers from possible accidents caused by rashly-driven vehicles particularly during night hours. 

The vehicles, on which the sweeping machines are mounted, are fitted with siren and indicating lamps. Besides, mechanised sweeping is cost-effective. As per an estimate, the cost comes to around `84 lakh a year whereas mechanised sweeping costs around  `52 lakh. The machine can sweep at a maximum speed of about 12 km per hour and the average working speed is 6.50 kmph. Thus, in a 10-hour shift the machine can sweep 60 km.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

