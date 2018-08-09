Conman who sexually harassed job aspirants held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Munna, a notorious conman who allegedly cheated several people by promising jobs and experience letters in return for huge sums of money was arrested by the Rachakonda police on Wednesday. The 35-year-old accused, whose real name is Shaik Mastanvali, is also said to have sexually harassed women who approached him for jobs.

So far, only three cases have been filed against Munna and his associates Navneetha, Santosh and Ravi. However, police suspect many more victims might come out now after hearing about his arrest. Munna had not just cheated individuals, but also banks. He had obtained three different PAN cards, using the same name but changing his father’s name.

Using this as proof, he took credit cards from three different banks, used them to make mega purchases and did not pay the money. His criminal activities came to light after a man approached to cops saying he had paid `1.5 lakh to Munna about four years ago to secure a job in an MNC. When he went back demanding the job, one of Munna’s female associates allegedly threatened to file a sexual harassment case against him.

A native of Guntur district, Munna completed graduation and was working as sales executive. It was then that he met the other three accomplices who were already running job consultancies. Inspired, Munna too opened his firm called M1 Communications in Begumpet and recruited women. He allegedly collected money from women promising them jobs, then recruited them as tele-callers in his own company till a job could be arranged. Meanwhile, he sexually harassed them and videotaped the same.