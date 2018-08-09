MA first year student commits suicide in University of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just within 20 days of a second-year postgraduate student of the University of Hyderabad committing suicide, another student from the central university committed suicide on Wednesday. Rajneesh Parmar a first-year MA English student from Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand committed suicide by hanging from the fan in his hostel room, in 'I Hostel' of the university.

Around 8 pm some students went to Parmar's hostel room and knocked. After a long time when no one opened the door, the students informed security officials after which the door was forced open and Parmar's body was found hanging from the fan.

As per some students who approached Parmar's room soon after the suicide came to light, there was a diary in his room in which he had made some entries. Entries in the diary indicated that Parmar was suffering from depression.

Rajneesh Parmar

Parmar had written that he did not share his woes with anyone in the university and that his family did not understand his problems. A letter was also found in Parmar's room that was dated the same date as his suicide, August 8 and it was addressed to hostel warden of Men's Hostel-I.

In the letter, he wrote that he has withdrawn his admission from the university and is also leaving the hostel. He asked for permission to leave the hostel and also mentioned that he has taken all his belongings.

When contacted, UoH spokesperson, Vinod Pavarala, said that Parmar had withdrawn his admission last week and that he withdrew fromthe hostel on Wednesday and that the university is trying to establish contact with the parents.

Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP), A Venkateshwar Rao said that Parmar had taken admission in UoH last month, on July 17. Rao said, as per preliminary investigation, Parmar suffered from depression and also had some problems with his family.

As per information from the Gachibowli police, a friend of Parmar told the police that he has been reading the novel 'Nausea' from the third year of his undergraduate in Benaras Hind University and was developing negative thoughts and was considering life to be painful.

This is the third suicide death of a UoH student this year. Last month an MSc second-year student from Hyderabad went to a high rise residential building after attending classes in the university and jumped to her death. Before that in May, a woman PhD scholar from Odisha committed suicide by self-immolation.