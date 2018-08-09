Osmania University PhD scholar picked up for suspected Maoist links

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kaagaznagar police picked up a research scholar from Osmania University from his hometown in Peddapalli, in a case booked under the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act and Explosives Act.The research scholar, Kota Srinivas, is also president of Telangana Vidyarthi Sangham(TVS). Kagaznagar police detained Srinivas in relation to a case registered earlier in May.

Sources said that in the case booked in May, the police arrested a person named Ch Srikanth. Srikanth, reported to have Maoist links. He allegedly confessed that he was working under Srinivas’s guidance.

However, Srinivas’ legal counsellor approached Hyderabad High Court claiming that the police booked a false case.

The case is still pending in court. In Peddapalli, when Srinivas was picked up by police, initially his relatives thought that it was the local police. However, later it came to be known that Srinivas was first taken to Godavarikhani and from there to Kagaznagar, by the Kagaznagar police.