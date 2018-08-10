Asaduddin Owaisi raises pothole issue in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, took the menace of potholes to the parliament and posed a question at the floor of Lok Sabha. He asked the union minister for transport, during the question hour, if any measures were taken to solve the menace of potholes in the country.

The MIM MP asked if contractors responsible for poor roads would be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “Last year in all terrorist and Naxal attacks, the security personnel and civilians who died is 803. In pothole fatalities, it is 3,597. My question is have you framed guidelines for standardised road construction and maintenance,” he questioned.