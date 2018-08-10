Finally, showers bring respite to parched Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of several days without much rain over the city, various parts of Greater Hyderabad witnessed rainfall on Thursday.

While the showers brought cheer to many awaiting monsoon showers, it also resulted in the usual scenes of waterlogging and traffic jams in some parts of the city.

As per IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely over the next five days over some places across the State.

Although the rainfall in several areas in the city fall under the category of ‘moderate rainfall’ as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) definition, several important roads in these areas saw waterlogging causing slowing down of traffic movement. Meanwhile, social media sites were flooded with memes of flooded Hyderabad roads due to normal showers.

Across the Sate too rainfall was recorded in several districts, but it was light showers mostly. The highest rainfall was recorded at 58.5 mm at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district. As a result, on Thursday most of the districts still had deficit rainfall for this monsoon. As per Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS), 19 districts have recorded deficit rainfall this monsoon till Thursday and monsoon rains for Telangana was 20 per cent lower than normal, as it rained 340.9 mm till now in the state against the normal of 428.3 mm.

As many as 14 teams of the recently formed Hyderabad Disaster Response Force were deployed for de-watering works in various parts of the city.

Following areas recorded moderate rainfall— University of Hyderabad 47.5 mm, Saroornagar 30.5 mm, Rajendranagar 27.8mm, Bahadurpura 25mm, Madhapur 23.5mm, Charminar 23 mm, Nampally 21.5 mm, Mehdipatnam 20mm, Golconda and BHEL 18.8mm.