Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: PM’s video inspires ‘elemental’ walkway

For the first time, the GHMC has developed acupressure walking track in Sachivalayanagar park in L B Nagar Zone along with a Buddha statue.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

The walkway in the park was developed at a cost of almost `1 lakh | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the GHMC has developed acupressure walking track in Sachivalayanagar park in L B Nagar Zone along with a Buddha statue. The park has been developed based on the concept of Panchatatva, consisting five elements of nature --  Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Vayu (air), Agni (fire) and Aakash (sky).

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen performing yoga in a similar park in video produced for his answer to the ‘fitness challenge’.   

The panchatatva walk is said to be a refreshing experience for senior citizens who have difficulty walking long distances. GHMC Urban Biodiversity Wing, Additional Commissioner V Krishna said the walking surface will be a mixture of rough and soft terrain laid in a particular order . A Buddha statue has been placed in the middle of the walkway. The facility has been developed at the cost of `1 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi