Hyderabad: PM’s video inspires ‘elemental’ walkway

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the GHMC has developed acupressure walking track in Sachivalayanagar park in L B Nagar Zone along with a Buddha statue. The park has been developed based on the concept of Panchatatva, consisting five elements of nature -- Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Vayu (air), Agni (fire) and Aakash (sky).

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen performing yoga in a similar park in video produced for his answer to the ‘fitness challenge’.

The panchatatva walk is said to be a refreshing experience for senior citizens who have difficulty walking long distances. GHMC Urban Biodiversity Wing, Additional Commissioner V Krishna said the walking surface will be a mixture of rough and soft terrain laid in a particular order . A Buddha statue has been placed in the middle of the walkway. The facility has been developed at the cost of `1 lakh.