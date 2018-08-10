Home Cities Hyderabad

Insecticide murder case solved in Hyderabad

The Banjara Hills police on Thursday arrested a 30 year-old woman and her boyfriend for killing her husband by spraying insecticide on him. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Thursday arrested a 30 year-old woman and her boyfriend for killing her husband by spraying insecticide on him. The arrested persons were produced before the court for judicial remand.

A R Srinivas, DCP, West Zone, said that they crackedhusband Jagan’s murder case today based on a postmortem report.

A few days ago, wife Devika and her boyfriend Benarji hatched a plot to kill her husband Jagan by spraying insecticide into Jagan’s mouth when he was in an inebriated condition. Later, Benarji came to Devika’s residence and killed him by strangulated him.

The couple Devika and Jagan had two children. Since their mother would not be able to take care of them anymore, the police handed them over to their family members on Thursday.

