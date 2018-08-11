Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear medical centre at Gandhi hospital soon in Hyderabad

K Shiva Shanker By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City’s Gandhi Hospital will soon get Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) medical management centre of secondary level.

The officials from Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare have underscored the need for setting up such a centre citing threat from use of CBRN agents and especially accidents in nuclear power plants across the world. Officials from State Health department said this will be first such centre in Telangana and can be used to attend patients injured during biochemical hazards at hospitals.

The centre will have a pre-engineered decontamination station with the capacity of continuous monitoring of contamination levels of patients as well as environment. The funds for construction of the facility would be provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Dr K Shankar, director of Institute of Preventive Medicine , who is coordinating the project, said they have received financial concurrence for construction and have visited the site in Gandhi Hospital campus. Telangana’s Principal secretary (Health and family welfare) A Santhi Kumari conveyed in-principle approval to the ministry’s officials.