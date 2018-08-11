For holistic beautification, Tank Bund areas handed over to HMDA

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tank Bund landscape —where statues of about 34 eminent Telugu personalities are installed — and the Tank Bund Main Road have been handed over to the HMDA by the State government with immediate effect. Earlier, while Hussainsagar lake, Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park, NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park and other parks around the water body were under the control of HMDA, the Tank Bund landscape was under GHMC and the main road under Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL).

This was causing a setback in maintenance of the lake and its surrounding areas. Now, the government is actively considering proposals for beautification of the Tank Bund road by taking up works along the shoreline, creation of modern pathways and renovation of the lake view building and opening restaurants and canteens in it. To do this in a comprehensive manner, the government has decided to bring the entire area around the Hussainsagar lake and surrounding parks and landscapes under the jurisdiction of HMDA.

HMDA officials told Express that the new arrangement, however, was only for the purpose of development of all sides of Hussainsagar lake.

Regular works and arrangements during the Ganesh Immersion, starting from 15 days prior to the festival, should be take care of by the GHMC and the police as done presently. Same will the case for other festivals like Bathukamma and anniversaries of eminent personalities whose statues are installed on Tank Bund Road.